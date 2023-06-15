New data ranks America’s states on the fun-o-meter

Get ready for a whirlwind tour of fun and not-so-fun states in America!

In a new evaluation, WalletHub compared all 50 states using a 100 point scale based on two key categories — Entertainment & Recreation and Nightlife. Entertainment and Recreation held a majority of the points, 80, and included evaluation of things like number of attractions, access to nation parks, and whether it had ideal weather. Nightlife evaluated the average cost of beer and wine, movie costs, and access to bars, among other things.

So who topped the list?

Overall, sunny California earned first place ranking with Florida in second, followed by Nevada in third, New York in fourth, and Illinois rounding out the top five for the most fun, offering sun-soaked beaches, theme parks, dazzling cities, and vibrant culture.

On the other hand, Arkansas was listed in 46th place, followed by Rhode Island in 47th, Delaware in 48th, West Virginia in 49th, and, at the bottom of the list, in 50th place, Mississippi.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.