How stuffed animals are third-wheeling some relationships

Moving in with your partner? Better save space for their beloved stuffed animal. Turns out, a whopping 52% of Americans grew up cuddling with a security blanket or plushie, and get this, 77% of them (that’s 40% overall) still cling to their fuzzy friends, even when sharing a bed with their significant other.

A recent study of 2,000 lovebirds living together uncovered some interesting bedtime behaviors. According to StudyFinds.org, the survey, conducted by OnePoll for Serta Simmons Bedding, found that some nocturnal rituals might need a rethink if you want to be a considerate co-sleeper.

The top sleep disruptors reported by these couples included cover theft (35%), tossing and turning wake-ups (35%), blaring televisions (28%), snoring (28%), and even snoozing with the lights on (27%). And let’s not forget the sacred act of pre-bedtime showering. A whopping 64% of those surveyed claimed they always showered before hitting the sack, while 58% confessed they’d be bothered if their partner skipped the nightly rinse.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.