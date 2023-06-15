Giant inflatable ducks bring double the fun to Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour is abuzz with the arrival of a whimsical art installation: giant inflatable Rubber Ducks!

These colossal yellow ducks, standing 18 meters high, are part of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman‘s “Double Ducks” project. Hofman hopes to bring happiness to the city through this delightful display.

After the success of his iconic “Rubber Duck” sculpture in 2013, Hofman says these ducks are here to double the fun and excitement in Hong Kong, AP News reports. The ducks will gracefully sail on the harbor for two weeks, spreading joy and reminding us that art has the power to lift spirits. It’s time to quack up and enjoy the spectacle!