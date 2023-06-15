Bear-ly Believable: Bear joined beachgoers in Florida

When you think of a day at the beach in sunny Florida, you might picture golden sand, crashing waves, and maybe the occasional seagull eyeing your snacks. But here’s a plot twist that had beachgoers reaching for their sunscreen in disbelief: “It’s a bear!”

Yes, folks, a bear decided to crash the coastal party in Destin, a picturesque city in Florida’s Panhandle. Video evidence captures the bear leisurely floating in the water, drifting closer to the shore, with a backdrop of colorful umbrellas and beach enthusiasts soaking up the rays.

The bear’s origins remain a mystery, and its current whereabouts are unknown.