‘Save our Communities!’ Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer schedule town hall meeting June 20 to discuss drug crisis

Fourteenth District Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer have joined together to host a town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 20, on the statewide drug crisis.

Mosbrucker says the “Save our Communities” town hall meeting will give citizens the ability to discuss their concerns about the serious and growing problem of drug abuse, addiction, and deaths from overdoses of hard drugs, including fentanyl and heroin. Mosbrucker will also give an update of new legislation passed during a one-day special session on May 16 that provides a combination of accountability and treatment for those abusing drugs.

“Over the past two years since the state Supreme Court ruled against Washington’s felony drug possession law, we’ve seen an explosion of the use of hard drugs across our state. Thousands of people have died from overdoses of fentanyl, heroin, and other toxic drugs. This is impacting every community in Washington,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.

“The nation’s biggest enemy is drugs, killing our young people,” added Songer.

“This town hall meeting is one of many ways in which we can work together to save our communities and our citizens from the scourge of this deadly poison,” noted Mosbrucker.

The town hall meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at the Klickitat County Search and Rescue Training Center, 205 S. Columbus Ave., Goldendale.

WHAT: “Save our Communities” Drug Crisis Town Hall Meeting

WHO: Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer

WHEN: Tuesday, June 20 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Klickitat County Search and Rescue Training Center, 205 S. Columbia Ave., Goldendale, WA

For more information, contact Mosbrucker’s Olympia office: (360) 786-7856.

# # #