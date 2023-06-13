Los Angeles’ ‘Troll Apartment’ listing turns heads

In the dazzling city of Los Angeles, a listing for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house has set the internet abuzz. What’s the catch? Well, this peculiar dwelling is situated right in the middle of a bridge.

Aptly dubbed the “Troll Apartment,” this unique abode has captured the attention of buyers with its charm and outlandish location. Despite needing some repairs, including mold abatement and outlet upgrades, this fixer-upper is a rare find in a market where affordable properties are as elusive as unicorns.

﻿﻿Douglas Lee, the sales associate handling the property for Compass real estate, told ABC affiliate KTLA-TV, “There’s a lot of just unique interest and instead of it being off-putting to people, it’s actually come off as very unique and cool.”

If you’ve ever dreamed of living beneath a bridge, now’s your chance—for the price of $250,000. It’s time to embrace the whimsical side of real estate!