Cleanout to cashout: LA family discovers 1 million pennies worth a pretty penny

In the bustling city of Los Angeles, a family cleaning out their home stumbled upon bags filled with a million pennies. While some might find the discovery simply odd, this family was filled with excitement as they realized these coins were made of copper — meaning they are worth a pretty penny.

According to ABC affiliate KTLA, John Reyes, a realtor from the Inland Empire, discovered the coins with his wife in her father’s former home in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles. The pennies were found in a crawlspace way back in the basement of the home last year while the family was cleaning out the home that once belonged to John’s father-in-law, Fritz.

At face value, the treasure is worth $10,000, but due to the rarity of the copper coins, Reyes listed the pennies on OfferUp for a cool $25,000. Who knew cleaning could be so profitable?