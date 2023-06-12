Blind date turns into a banquet for 23

In a bizarre twist, a man named Mr. Liu arranged to meet his blind date at his favorite restaurant, only to be greeted by not just his date, but a whopping 23 of her relatives. The evening turned into an extravagant feast, racking up a jaw-dropping bill of 20,000 Yuan (about £2,250), according to the Daily Star.

Unable to afford the outrageous cost, Mr. Liu made a swift exit, leaving Ms. Zhang to foot the bill. She later demanded that Liu repay her half the amount, but when he offered a fraction of it, she took him to court.

Thankfully, justice prevailed as the judge ruled in Liu’s favor, instructing him to pay a reasonable sum of 1,400 Yuan (£157) to cover his own expenses and his date’s meal. It’s safe to say a second date is highly unlikely after this unforgettable dining disaster.