Driver’s wrong turn leads to a pot of trouble at Canadian border

A 60-year-old American driver found himself in a sticky situation when he accidentally ended up at the Canadian border with a car full of cannabis and over $600,000 in cash.

Andrew Lee Toppenberg, following incorrect GPS coordinates, ended up at Canada’s Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls. Without his passport, he underwent inspection, which led to a shocking discovery. Canadian officials unearthed a whopping 181 kilograms — 399 pounds — of cannabis, neatly packaged in vacuum-sealed containers, along with bundles of cash hidden in a safe, suitcase, and lockable case, Insider reports.

Toppenberg faced charges for possession and import of cannabis, as well as possessing over $5,000 in proceeds from illegal activities. He appeared in an Ontario court on Monday and remained in custody.