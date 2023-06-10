Box-wearing bandit allegedly burglarized Florida grocery store

In a fashionably disastrous heist, a Florida man, Claude Vincent Griffin Jr., thought it wise to rob a Miami Gardens supermarket while sporting a cardboard box as a mask.

Despite his attempts at stealth, the flimsy disguise betrayed him, revealing his face to the ever-watchful surveillance cameras. And, turns out that Griffin Jr. had burglarized the supermarket three separate times, according to an arrest affidavit, ABC News reports.

Police allege that during his first visit, he stole multiple scratch-off tickets and cigarettes before exiting. An hour later, Griffin returned to the supermarket “wearing a box to conceal his face” before approaching kiosks that contained phones and jewelry, noted the complaint.

Griffin managed to swipe over $30,000 worth of goods, including iPhones and watches, before his arrest.

Authorities charged Griffin, who they say is homeless, with 11 criminal counts, including burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest.

Griffin Jr. confessed to the theft and is being held on bond in a local correctional center.