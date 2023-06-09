Chinese man fired for six-hour toilet breaks

In a tale of toilet turmoil, a man from China faced a rather crappy situation at work when he was fired for spending a mind-boggling six hours in the restroom each day.

PhilStarLife.com reports that during a mere eight-day period, Wang visited the restroom over 20 times, according to the unnamed company. His employers decided that enough was enough and bid him farewell in September 2015, citing their rules on punctuality and commitment to the job.

Apparently, Wang had undergone surgery for an anorectal problem in 2014, but the pain persisted. Starting in July 2015, he justified his marathon bathroom visits, lasting anywhere from three to six hours a day, based on his health condition.

Wang, not one to flush his dreams away, appealed his termination a month later, seeking justice. Unfortunately for him, the high court didn’t side with his porcelain pursuits. They deemed the company’s decision to be “legal and justified.”