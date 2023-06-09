About ducking time: Apple says your iPhone will finally stop censoring you

If you’re an iPhone user, you know the drill: You’re about to let fly with an urgently needed f-bomb via text, only to have your f-word become the d-word.

In short, it’s ducking irritating, and generally, it’s followed by you texting “stupid autocorrect.”

However, according to Apple’s head of software, Craig Federighi, all that will soon be a thing of the past, thanks to AI predictive text.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Federighi said at the company’s development conference Monday, explaining the “duck” will fly south permanently as part of iPhone’s new software update, iOS 17.