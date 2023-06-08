Tennessee woman’s hitman hired on the dark web

A Tennessee woman was arrested for trying to hire a hitman through the dark web to eliminate the wife of a man she met on a dating site.

Melody Sasser allegedly paid around $10,000 in bitcoin to a site called “Online Killers Market” for this deadly service, which she posted under the clever pseudonym “cattree,” said authorities, according to ABC News.

The whole saga began when Sasser’s Match.com hiking buddy revealed he was planning to marry someone else and move away. Well, that didn’t sit well with Sasser who decided to seek the services of a professional killer.

But things didn’t go as planned. Despite providing detailed info about her target, which she obtained from a fitness tracking app and including where she lived, where she worked and what car she drove, Sasser’s hired hitman failed to deliver. So she took matters into her own hands and reached out to the dark web site administrator to complain about the delay.

“I have waited for two months and 11 days and the job is not completed… What is the delay. When will it be done,” she allegedly wrote.

Ultimately, Sasser’s murder-for-hire scheme unraveled, and she found herself in handcuffs.

She is due to appear in federal court on Thursday.