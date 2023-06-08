Miami cop beats up cheating boyfriend with help from his pregnant lover

Love truly knows how to make people lose their cool! An off-duty Florida cop, Officer Anna Elicia Perez, teamed up with a pregnant woman, Mila Zuloaga, to beat up the man who was dating them both at the same time.

According to the New York Post, reports state that Perez and Zuloaga cornered him at Miller’s Ale House, ready to unleash their fury over his “infidelity.” Their confrontational yelling quickly turned into a physical showdown, leaving the man bruised, battered, and nursing an injured lip.

Perez was dating the guy while he conveniently shared a home with Zuloaga, who, by the way, is seven months pregnant. It’s unclear if the two women planned the confrontation.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez expressed his disappointment in a statement reminding officers that they are held to a higher standard, on and off duty.

Perez found herself on paid leave pending an investigation and was taken to the TGK detention center. Zuloaga, on the other hand, received a one-way ticket to the special victims bureau.