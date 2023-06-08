German court gives 82-Year-Old drug dealer a “last warning”

An 82-year-old German man has evaded jail time and received a stern “last warning” from the court after being found guilty of drug dealing for the 25th time.

The unidentified retired seaman told the court he wanted to bolster his $855 monthly pension by selling weed, which is illegal for recreational use in the country, according to The New York Post.

Prosecutors urged the court to lock away the senior citizen for a solid 34 months. However, the judges, displaying a surprising dose of leniency, decided to give him a break. They labeled his latest offenses as “less serious offenses,” taking into account his unique circumstances and recent health woes.