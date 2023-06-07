Uninvited “ghost” crashes Florida family’s dinner

A Florida family’s dinner took an unexpected turn when an unidentified man crashed through their front door. The man, dressed only in a bathing suit, claimed to be a ghost and seemed shocked that they could see him.

After causing a scene inside, he made his way to a truck belonging to tree trimmers and locked himself inside, declaring it his new home, ABC7 reports. Eventually, the man was convinced to leave the truck and fled the scene in his bathing suit.

The family contacted the authorities, but requested that no charges be pressed, hoping instead to get the man the help he needs. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip to SWFL CrimeStoppers or call 1-800-780-TIPS.