Survey shows dads aren’t necessarily the strong, silent type

While the guarded dad who doesn’t want to say much is something of a sitcom trope — think Red from That ’70s Show, for example — a new survey shows fathers really want to share.

According to a survey from Ancestry.com timed for the upcoming Father’s Day holiday, 83% of dads want to share their stories with their kids — more so than moms, at 79%.

However, 84% of dads say no family members have asked them to do so.

It’s not surprising, considering that just one in four Americans are familiar with their father’s life before they became a dad.

Further, the genealogical site’s survey says 86% of men are curious about their parents’ lives before they had kids — compared to 75% of women.

Also, men are more familiar with their parents’ lives than their wives are.

However, if your dad isn’t an eager sharer — or you think he’s not — Ancestry has some helpful hints as to how to draw him out.

For one: “Start Small. Ask simple questions about dad’s past that are lighthearted. For example, ‘what was the first concert you ever went to?’ or ‘what clubs and activities were you involved in at school?’ Small questions can build into deeper conversations.”

Another, engage in a “walk and talk.” According to the site, “To deepen bonds with a parent, do an activity both people enjoy doing so the connection comes naturally and the conversation feels more organic. Take a walk together, cook a favorite dish, or head to a museum.”