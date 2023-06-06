From fast food to fast high: Employee accidentally spices up customer’s order with cocaine

It seems there was a little mix-up at a Sonic Drive-In in New Mexico when a customer who ordered a hot dog ended up with a bag of cocaine.

ABC News 4 reports on May 30 the woman was enjoying a chili and cheese topped hot dog when she bit into plastic, discovering the unexpected add-on, and then called police.

The employee responsible, 54-year-old Jeffrey David Salazar, “inadvertently placed” the narcotics in the food item while preparing the food order, per police. He was also caught on camera desperately scouring his work area “as if he’d lost something.”

The Espanola Police Department arrested Salazar, who now faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.