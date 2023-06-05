Man’s cauliflower cheese outrage turns him into “King Kong,” court hears

An English man’s birthday took a tumultuous turn when he transformed into a raging beast, holding a knife to his partner’s face after being served cauliflower cheese.

Timothy Robinson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including assault and strangulation, resulting in a two-year, nine-month prison sentence, according to the Bristol Post.

Judge Michael Longman emphasized the severity of the offenses, aggravated by alcohol and the context of domestic violence. A five-year restraining order was issued, forbidding Robinson from contacting the complainant. The court revealed a pattern of violence, including previous incidents of choking, headbutting, and screwdriver attacks.

Despite the traumatic ordeal, the complainant expressed relief and a newfound sense of freedom. Robinson’s defense acknowledged his alcohol problem and claimed his behavior was uncharacteristic. Detoxing during his custody, Robinson expressed remorse for his actions.