He’s lovin’ it: Man drops nearly 60 pounds eating only McDonald’s for months

While it’s estimated that 42% of Americans can be labeled as obese, one guy says he’s cracked the code on losing weight — and it can be found at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Nashville resident Kevin Maginnis says he’s dropped 58.5 pounds in 100 days by only eating food from Mickey D’s since February 21.

The 57-year-old used TikTok to document his efforts — and to “keep him honest,” as he explained to Fox News.

His handle is, appropriately, BigMacCoaching.

He ate breakfast, lunch and dinner straight off the franchise’s menu, he explains, and while one might have predicted a Supersize Me-like outcome, the opposite happened.

In fact, when his wife began seeing results on his way from 238 pounds to 179.5, she jumped on the bandwagon, too, at day 40: Maginnis said she’s down 18 pounds.

But before you slide up to the counter, Maginnis found a hack that even most dietitians would agree with: portion control.

He’d only eat half of the food for each meal he bought, rolling over, say, half a burger and half the fries to the next meal.

Maginnis noted his cholesterol dropped 65 points and he now has the blood pressure “of a teenager,” to boot.