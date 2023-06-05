Danish bridge brought to a standstill by spud spill

In a potato-induced fiasco, a truck driver was apprehended after spuds spilled across a vital Danish bridge, causing utter chaos and leaving authorities scratching their heads in bewilderment.

ABC News reports, the potato pandemonium occurred on the westbound side of the bridge, disrupting the flow between Danish islands. Moments later, the eastbound side suffered a similar fate, turning the roads into a slippery, starch-filled mess. As drivers navigated through this unexpected culinary obstacle course, lines of vehicles formed on either side of the bridge, creating a nightmarish traffic scenario.

Interestingly, these potato antics unfolded on the very day the Danish parliament passed a law imposing taxes on diesel trucks hauling hefty loads. This measure has sparked outrage among truckers, who fear the tax will jeopardize their livelihoods. In response, they have taken to peaceful highway blockades, rejecting any association with the potato-related mishaps.