Raccoon’s delightful doughnut exchange breaks the internet

Hold onto your doughnuts, folks, because TikTok has just introduced us to the most unexpectedly polite and doughnut-obsessed raccoon in America!

Samantha Jane Guptill, aka @samguptuppy on TikTok, shared a video of the four-legged animal slowly making its way up to the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru window where he’s given a vanilla-frosted donut and then scurries off to enjoy the treat in peace.

“#Raccoon at #Dunkin proves that EVERYONE RUNS ON DUNKIN,” Nuptial captioned the post, cleverly using the brand’s slogan.

Since posting the clip, it has skyrocketed to viral stardom, racking up a jaw-dropping 21 million views and over 4 million likes.