Gen Z has found a new hobby: “Bed rotting”

Young people have throughout history been scoffed at for being lazier than their older counterparts, but a new trend among Gen Zers would make even the most forgiving boomer blink: It’s called “bed rotting.”

No, it’s not what happens when the cops find a body after a wellness check, it’s the active pursuit of doing pretty much nothing by lying in bed.

And of course, TikTok is celebrating it, with some 305 million views dedicated to the skill- and productivity-free “hobby.”

One user’s confession, “Who tf actually likes rotting away in their bed,” to which she points to herself, has been viewed 1.4 million times.

While some aficionados are claiming it’s part of their self-care routine — whether it be to binge streaming shows, or apply an at-home facial — let’s face it, you’re just lying in bed for an extended period of time. Proudly, in fact.

“I feel my purpose in this life is to rot in dif places. my bed, hotel bed, beach sand, hammock, etc.” one replier commented to the post above. Another expressed, “I was made to lay and rot.”

If you’re wondering why employers are finding it hard to staff up with younger employees, here could be one answer.

Their get up and go has got up and went — or, more accurately, it hasn’t gotten up at all.

Well done, Gen Z.