Road Work on Barker Road begins 6/5 in Hood River County

Work on the Barker Road project begins on Monday, June 5th.. During construction, portions of Barker Road will be closed to thru traffic. Local access for residents and businesses will be available throughout the project but may be subject to delays for up to 20 minutes per occurrence.

The project is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete. For more information regarding the project and expected road closures, please review the Barker Road Construction Schedule Update at this link: bit.ly/barker-rd