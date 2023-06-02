Man attempts store heist with Duck Hunt controller

In a bizarre blast from the past, a South Carolina man took retro gaming to a whole new level by allegedly robbing a store with a gun-shaped controller from the iconic 1980s Nintendo game, Duck Hunt.

David Joseph Dalesandro, a 25-year-old with an apparent affinity for unconventional heist accessories, found himself in hot water after an incident at a Kwik Stop convenience store. Sporting a mask, wig, hoodie, and wielding the spray-painted Nintendo game pistol, he marched into the store like a misguided video game villain.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Dalesandro flaunted the fake gun to the clerk, demanding the contents of the cash register. He managed to make off with a cool $300 before making his escape.

The authorities swiftly located Dalesandro in a Dollar General parking lot down the street, his pants concealing the notorious Duck Hunt pistol. He was arrested and booked into the York County Detention Center.