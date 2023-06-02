Cheese chase champion wakes up confused but triumphant

In a riveting bank holiday event, a daring woman engaged in a high-stakes pursuit of a 7 pound cheese wheel, only to end up in an unexpected snooze session.

Delaney Irving, who hailed from Vancouver Island in Canada for the event, sprinted down Coopers Hill in Brockworth, near Gloucester, U.K. until she was unceremoniously knocked out cold. However, she still managed to clinch victory in the race.

Talking to the BBC afterwards, Irving said, “I remember running, then bumping my head, and then I woke up in the tent. I still don’t really believe it, but it feels great,” according to The Guardian.