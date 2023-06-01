Who needs a mansion? Buy your own high school for $60,000

Looking for a new crib that’s truly out of the ordinary? Well, feast your eyes on this gem! An Oklahoma listing on Zillow has put a former high school up for grabs, and it’s not your average run-of-the-mill family home. Nope, this bad boy comes with a cool price tag of $60,000.

This architectural behemoth spans a whopping 17,408 square feet and dates all the way back to 1924 when it was Burbank High School. It boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and to top it off, an indoor basketball court.

Sure, it closed down as a high school back in 1968, but hey, that’s ancient history! According to the listing, this place is brimming with potential. It oozes opportunities for customization. You can turn it into your dream single-family home, or better yet, unleash your inner entrepreneur and convert it into a buzzing commercial space.

The listing gushes about the “large lot size and open floor plan,” painting a picture of endless possibilities. So, if you’ve been longing for a home with a touch of history, a dash of quirkiness, and more space than you’ll know what to do with, this former high school might just be your ticket to an extraordinary abode.