Man apprehended after stealing $2,100 worth of toothpaste

A hapless crook in Vancouver, British Columbia found himself in a brush with the law after attempting to snatch $2,100 worth of toothpaste.

Picture this: officers, minding their own business near the Superstore, witnessed a man sprinting out of the emergency exit, pursued by determined staff on Friday, according to a tweet from North Vancouver RCMP.

“Talk about being at the right place at the right time,” the post began. “Officers jumped into action, arrested him and returned $2100 worth of toothpaste.”

“We think he was trying to make a clean getaway but was unsuccessful,” they joked in a following tweet.