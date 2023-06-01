Indian official suspended after draining reservoir to retrieve phone he dropped while taking a selfie

In a classic case of smartphone obsession gone wrong, an Indian government official found himself swimming in deep trouble after he drained a reservoir to rescue the smartphone he dropped while taking selfie.

As reported by AP News, Rajesh Vishwas’ precious Samsung smartphone took a leap into the depths of the Kherkatta dam in Chhattisgarh, India. Panicked, he called upon the local divers, hoping to retrieve his “sensitive” government data.

When their efforts failed, he decided to drain the entire reservoir. Over the course of three days, millions of liters of water were sacrificed, equivalent to irrigating vast stretches of parched land during India’s scorching summer. Vishwas told local media the water in the reservoir was unusable for irrigation and that he had received permission from a senior official to drain it.

But the efforts proved pointless because the phone, once rescued, resembled a soggy brick, unable to be used as it was waterlogged.

Vishwas found himself suspended from his government post.