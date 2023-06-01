Goldendale Police Chief Hunziker retires, Sgt. Smith promoted to Chief

Story & Photo from the Goldendale Police Department Facebook page:

Today we are celebrating the retirement of Chief Jay Hunziker. Chief Hunziker honorably served the City of Goldendale for 25 years, first starting with GPD in a 1998.

During his career Hunziker served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, EVOC instructor, Patrol Sergeant, and most recently Chief of Police. We want to thank Jay for his years of hard work, dedication, and loyalty. We hope he enjoys every moment of retirement!

In related news, Sgt. Mike Smith has been promoted to Chief of Police, and has been handed the reins from now retired, Chief Hunziker.