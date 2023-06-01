Brides-to-be ditching traditional bachelorette parties for solo celebrations

For many brides, the bachelorette party is a chance for one last hurrah before getting hitched.

But some brides are ditching group affairs for a relaxing, solo celebration instead, a new wedding trend first reported by The New York Times.

Aja Dang-Puspos did just that after she got engaged.

“I did what I wanted to do, which was relax and reflect,” she said.

The 36-year-old headed to an Arizona resort for her solo spa bachelorette last year before she tied the knot in Hawaii. She spent five days in pampered bliss.

“I was also having a destination wedding. I didn’t want to put anymore cost on my girlfriends,” Dang-Puspos explained.

“I had massages and facials every single day. And I went on hikes. I played pickleball,” she added.

Dang-Puspos shared her trip on TikTok, where solo bachelorette celebration videos have racked up more than 2.8 billion views.

The wedding planning platform Zola reported this post-pandemic trend isn’t going anywhere.

“We see that about 7% of couples this year are actually opting for a solo ‘bach’ trip,” Zola communications director Emily Forrest said.

Hotel owner Amy Smith, of The Saratoga Arms in Saratoga Springs, New York, said she has hosted a number of brides on their solo bachelorette celebrations and expects to see that number increase.

“These women just need to take a step back and have other people do the planning for them,” Smith said. “And we have the ability to curate a weekend for these different women.”

Dang-Puspos doesn’t regret going her own way. “It is still, to this day, one of my favorite life experiences,” she expressed. “Being able to go on a trip by yourself and do what you want is the best feeling.”