Bizarre Vancouver robbery: Intruder cleans, takes selfies, and eats cupcakes

In a bakery break-in that can only be described as quirky, a Vancouver business owner caught an unusual thief on camera.

The surveillance footage, shared on TikTok, revealed a man who lingered outside for 20 minutes before smashing the glass door and entering the bakery. But here’s the twist — the intruder grabbed a mop and tidied up the shattered glass before helping himself to six cupcakes. The bakery owner jokingly praised his manners, calling him a “respectful king.” The audacious intruder even took selfies wearing orange sunglasses using the store phone.

The next day, the owner introduced a new menu item inspired by the incident — the Crime of Passion cupcake, featuring a Pink Champagne flavor and an orange sunglasses cookie on top. Despite the bizarre turn of events, the bakery owner decided to make the best of it, captioning her TikTok story with a resilient message: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”