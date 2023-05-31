St. Andrew’s seniors shock teacher with epic home invasion prank

In a jaw-dropping twist on senior pranks, the graduating class of St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware, took their mischievous endeavors to a whole new level. Rather than settling for school grounds, these daring students infiltrated their teacher’s home for an unforgettable overnight adventure.

The viral video clip captured the priceless moment when their unsuspecting teacher, Ms. McGrath, stumbled upon her kitchen, only to find her students gathered there. With a robe and crocs as her attire, she hilariously greeted them with “Good morning, little bunnies!”

The footage, posted on Instagram by the school, has garnered over 1 million views and is causing a sensation across social media platforms.