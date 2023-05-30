No birthday suits allowed: Georgia DDS’s cheeky reminder for ID pics

The Georgia Department of Driver Services wants its residents to put some clothes on … in their ID photos, that is.

In a hilarious Facebook post, they reminded everyone to keep it classy while embracing the state’s new digital driver’s licenses and IDs.

“Attention, lovely people of the digital era! Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver’s License and IDs,” the DDS wrote. “Let’s raise our virtual glasses and toast to the future… Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!”