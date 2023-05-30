New York City ranked last in evaluation determining best place to start career

It’s up to you to make the move to New York City after graduation, but after learning the findings of a new evaluation, you may want to think twice about picking the Big Apple as the place to start your career.

Researchers from WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities to determine the most career-friendly locations, and New York City came in last place.

Twenty-six key indicators were considered in the evaluation, such as base salary, diversity and housing. When all was said and done, the top three cities for the most desirable places to work were Atlanta, Georgia; Orlando, Florida; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

As for the other two cities in the bottom three, New York City was joined by Newark, New Jersey, and Gulfport, Mississippi.

NYC’s overall bottom placement was seemingly due to its last-place rankings in the number of entry-level positions and affordable housing.

As for other findings in the evaluation, those looking for a big paycheck should head to Austin, Texas, which ranked first in the highest average monthly salary, and people looking to have long-term progression in their field should consider Miami, Florida, which ranked as the number one location for fastest job growth.

