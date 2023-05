From the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

A Beacon near Wishram that is used for barge navigation on the Columbia has been shot again. It not only costs thousands of tax payer dollars to keep replacing the light, it is a safety issue for river traffic and could result in a felony charge for the person doing it.

If you see anything suspicious in this area or any other, please report it. Vehicle information, suspect description etc. would be helpful if you can safely get it.