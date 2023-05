In a daring act of absurdity, a Deltona man crashed his truck into a utility pole, disappeared, and then reappeared naked at a stranger’s home.

Kevin Gardner, the mastermind behind this spectacle, later claimed his truck was stolen, blamed memory loss due to seizures, and failed a breathalyzer test, according to ClickOrlando.com.

Now facing charges including burglary, indecent exposure, DUI, and more, Gardner awaits his moment in the Florida Man spotlight with a $14,000 bond.