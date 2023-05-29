Hot Pocket havoc: Kentucky man shoots roommate in bizarre food fight

Hot Pockets and hot tempers collided in Kentucky’s grandest city when a man’s hunger for justice turned into a heated showdown. Clifton Williams, the self-appointed Hot Pocket vigilante, found himself in hot water after an epic battle with his roommate over the last mouthwatering microwavable treat.

Williams grew increasingly hangry, accusing his roommate of devouring their precious culinary treasure. Unable to contain his fury, he resorted throwing tiles, WLKY-TV reports. When the roommate tried to leave, Williams took aim at his roommate’s buttocks. The victim was taken to to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams now faces assault charges and is restricted from any contact with his roommate. His bail was set at $7,500.