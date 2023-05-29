Guardian arrives in stolen Hyundai to pick-up teens arrested for auto theft, police say

In a shocking twist, Charles County Police Department arrested two adults and four juveniles who were on a joyride together in stolen Hyundai vehicles.

It all began when the police spotted the pilfered cars parked at a business on Crain Highway in Waldorf, according to ABC4 News. As the officers initiated a traffic stop, both vehicles fled the scene, igniting a thrilling chase before they swiftly apprehended the group.

The two adult culprits found themselves facing charges of theft, unauthorized vehicle use, and a touch of rogue and vagabond behavior. The four juvenile accomplices, charged on a Juvenile Offense Report, were set to be released to the custody of their guardian.

But, here’s the kicker — the guardian arrived at the police station in yet another suspiciously stolen car. The guardian’s vehicle was later recovered after nearly hitting an officer.