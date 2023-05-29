Essex couple’s pool becomes unexpected water buffalo sanctuary

In a truly bizarre escapade, a couple from Wivenhoe, Essex, England got more than they bargained for when a mischievous herd of water buffaloes decided to take a dip in their brand new swimming pool.

Caught on CCTV, these hefty creatures managed to break through the pool cover like it was made of tissue paper, leaving behind a hefty bill of £25,000, or $31,000, in damages, BBC News reports.

Thankfully, the farmer came to the rescue and wrangled the watery wanderers, ensuring they escaped unscathed.

The aftermath of this unlikely pool party resulted in the couple receiving compensation for their unfortunate aquatic encounter, albeit 10 months later.