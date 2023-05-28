Ice cream sets new Guinness World Record for expensiveness at over $6K a scoop

Prepare your taste buds and your wallet for the world’s most expensive ice cream, according to the Guinness World Records.

The delicacy comes from the Japanese ice cream brand Cellato, and at a mind-boggling cost of 873,400 Japanese yen or $6,696 per serving, this ice cream will make your bank account cry. The price is all thanks to a rare white truffle from Italy, priced at a jaw-dropping 2 million yen, or $15,192, per kilogram.

Cellato’s lucky staff describe the treat as a symphony of rich truffle aroma, fruity notes of Parmigiano Reggiano, and a finishing touch of Sake lees sauce and edible gold leaf.

The ice cream took a year-and-a-half to perfect, and now Cellato is on to even more planned extravagant combinations, like champagne and caviar.