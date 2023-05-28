From Jigglypuff to Charizard: Nevada town unleashes Pokémon-inspired streets

In Henderson, Nevada, a new neighborhood called Serenity Place is being built within the Cadence community. What sets it apart? Well, all the streets in Serenity Place are named after Pokémon characters.

Harmony Homes’ construction manager, Andrea Miller, got the idea from her Pokémon-loving kids. From Jigglypuff Place to Charizard Lane, these whimsical street names bring joy to both children and die-hard Pokémon fans.

“My boys, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old, are obsessed with Pokémon. That’s where I got the idea from,” she told KLAS, adding, “Jigglypuff is for sure their favorite.”