Fashionable thief’s crime spree turns Florida upside down

Tractor thief extraordinaire! A woman clad in a dazzling pink dress is causing a ruckus in a quaint Florida community, leaving a trail of bewildering thefts in her wake.

According to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, this daring diva, Jamie, rode off on a $120,000 John Deere tractor, but that was just the beginning.

After being detained by a farm property manager, authorities arrived and arrested Jamie.

“Not only was Jamie looking stylish, she was armed—found to be concealing a fixed-blade knife,” read the post. “She was also found to be in possession of other people’s credit/debit cards, Social Security cards, a driver’s license, and a dental plan card.”

“In addition to stealing a tractor, committing battery on a deputy, and carrying a concealed weapon, Jamie also: damaged a fence, damaged a vehicle, committed burglary, threatened a deputy, stole numerous items, and much, much more,” the post continued. “In fact, at last count, Jamie was facing 3 misdemeanors and a whopping 35 felonies (with more possible).”

Jamie was charges in the case include: grand theft, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unlawful possession, possession of a concealed weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer, officials said.