Uber’s new features for teen riders hit the road

The ride-share company Uber has just launched its family profile and teen account features in select U.S. cities and Canada. These will let kids ages 13 to 17 book their own rides — and order Uber Eats — with parents footing the bill through their Uber account.

The teen accounts will provide oversight for teens in transit, with real-time location and the ability for parents to contact their drivers at any time.

Uber notes, “Only experienced and highly-rated drivers will be eligible to complete trips with teens,” and says “privacy-preserving safety features including Verify My Ride, RideCheck, and Audio Recording” will give parents “peace of mind” while their kids are en route.

Well, it sure beats having to act as a soccer taxi.