Toe-Tally Bizarre: German surgeon enlists cleaner as assistant in amputation mishap

A hospital in western Germany is feeling some serious regret after their surgical team made an interesting choice. Picture this: a surgeon in need of assistance for a toe amputation. But, no qualified assistant in sight. So what does the resourceful doc do? They call upon the power of cleanliness and summon a cleaner to lend a helping hand.

According to AP News, public broadcaster SWR reports this incident occurred back in 2020 at Mainz University Hospital. When the patient started getting a little antsy, the doctor had the bright idea to recruit a nearby cleaner as an impromptu surgical assistant. Turns out, this cleaner had zero medical experience.

While the patient emerged unscathed, the doctor’s career took a nosedive as he was fired.