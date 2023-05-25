Philadelphia restaurant serves up new $700 burger

$700 for a burger? That’s how much a burger at Philly’s newest burger bar could cost you.

The jaw-dropping burger, called the Gold Standard, is served at DBG in Center City. This masterpiece is so fancy, even the bun sparkles with edible, 24-karat gold. Prepare your palate for Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, Irish Cheddar cheese aged to perfection in Wexford, Italian Black Truffle, luxurious Italian Caviar, and a touch of lobster flambéed with the rich essence of Louis XIII Cognac.

“To top it all off, you get a one-ounce pour of the Louis. It’s a full-on experience,” co-owner Vasiliki Tsiouris-Balis tells 6abc.

But don’t fret if your wallet is feeling a bit thin. DBG has your back with their Happy Hour Smash Burger, a steal at just $2.95. And they don’t stop there. The menu boasts a delightful assortment of 15 burgers, including a tantalizing lamb option and even an ice cream burger.