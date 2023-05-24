Toilet Inferno: Pennsylvania State Police flush out mischief makers

Pennsylvania police are looking for some help from the public after someone lit fireworks inside a bathroom, melting the plastic toilet.

Earlier this month, a mischievous troublemaker(s) set loose their fireworks inside the woman’s restroom at Jacob’s Creek Park turning it into a plastic inferno, WPXI reports. The state police were not amused, and now they’re asking for your assistance to bring these culprit(s) to justice.

If you’ve got any valuable intel on this incident, don’t keep it to yourself. Reach out to the state police and make sure to mention the thrilling incident code PA23-611217.