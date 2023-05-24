Multnomah Falls Timed Use Permits resume Friday, May 26

Bridal Veil, Ore., May 12, 2023 — A Timed Use Permit will be required for visitors using the I-84 (Exit 31) parking lot daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., from May 26 through Sept. 4 this year. The purpose of the permit system is to help reduce congestion, increase safety and improve the overall visitor experience.

Like last year, Timed Use Permits will be available online at Recreation.gov for a $2 transaction fee per vehicle. Permits will be released two weeks prior to the visit date. There will also be a limited amount of in-person, same-day permits (no fee) at locations such as the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale and the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.

Each permit lists a one-hour time slot and visitors may arrive anytime during that time and they can stay for as long as they would like. A timed use permit reservation does not guarantee parking.

Options for visiting Multnomah Falls without a permit:

Leave your car at home and take public transit (Columbia Area Transit), including service from Gateway Transit Center in Portland, Cascade Locks, and Hood River.

Modify the timing of your trip to before or after the permit times and peak visitation (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Plan your visit to Multnomah Falls prior to Memorial Day and after Labor Day, when there is less visitation demand.

Learn more: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/crgnsa/recarea/?recid=30026

