Target recalls 5 million scented candles after “severe burns” and laceration complaints

The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission announced Target has issued a recall notice for nearly 5 million Threshold scented candles sold exclusively at its stores.

According to the agency, Target received 137 reports of “the candle jar breaking or cracking during use,” with six injuries reported, including “lacerations and severe burns.”

The candles, which came in various scents like Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce, and Apple Blossom and Breeze, sold for between $3 and $20 nationwide and online at target.com from August 2019 through March 2023.

A full listing is available here, but Target is issuing refunds for all of its Threshold-branded glass jar candles.



Considering how many times scented candles are regifted, these could have made a somehow even less thoughtful last-minute gift idea for somebody.