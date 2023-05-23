Cutting-edge smuggling: Scissors found in suspect’s anal cavity during jail body scan

A suspect at LaPorte County jail raised eyebrows when an officer reviewing a body scan noticed a foreign object lodged inside the suspect’s anal cavity. The foreign object? A pair of scissors.

As a normal part of entering the LaPorte County jail, an arrestee must undergo a body scan. Initially, the suspect refused, but he later agreed to participate, according to ABC News 4.

An officer reviewing the scan noticed a foreign object inside the anal cavity of the arrestee. The man was moved for an additional search, and prompt removal of the object followed without incident.